Suspect, 33, to face prosecutor for alleged arson in western Athens

File photo.

A 33-year-old Turkish national, arrested in connection with three wildfires in Aspropyrgos, western Athens, is set to appear before the prosecutor on Monday.

The suspect was arrested Sunday during a police patrol on the Aigaleo ring road after a fire broke out. During a search, police found two lighters and a sponge on him. He later admitted to starting the fire.

The fire service responded to the blaze with 43 personnel, nine fire engines, and one helicopter. The flames were brought under control before they could threaten residential areas.

Wildfires had broken out in the same area on May 14 and 15, with the fire service attributing them to arson.

According to some reports, the suspect was granted asylum after crossing into Greece from Turkey through the Evros border in March. He is reported to have mental health issues.

A month ago, he was briefly detained by counter-terrorism officials after he was seen moving suspiciously near the Israeli Embassy in Athens.

