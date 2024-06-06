NEWS

Fox killer released

A 51-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a fox in ​​Langadas, northwest of Thessaloniki in northern Greece, was released from custody on Thursday without conditions after being charged with a felony.

The defendant reportedly claimed he did not shoot to kill but to scare off a pack of foxes that had been wreaking havoc in the area, causing damage and attacking domestic animals over the last 20 days.

He said he did not have a good field of vision due to dense vegetation and darkness, noting that he has a permit for the hunting rifle.

His arrest followed complaints from local residents after hearing gun shots shortly after Wednesday midnight.

