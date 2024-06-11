Fire hazard warning issued

This summer’s first fire risk warning has been issued for Tuesday. The Fire Risk Prediction Map issued by the General Secretariat of Civil Protection (civilprotection.gov.gr) revealed the risk factor is significant (category 4).

In particular, the warning concerns the regions of Viotia, Fthiotida and Fokida in central Greece, and Attica and Korinthia in the south.

Authorities are advising the public to avoid activities that can cause a fire, such as burning dry grass and branches, the use of machines that cause sparks such as circular saws, welding devices, outdoor grills, smoking beehives, dropping lit cigarettes etc.

Burning fields is prohibited throughout the fire season.