New app targets beach access violations in Greece

[AP]

A new mobile application launched ahead of the summer season aims to empower beachgoers to report violations of beach access regulations across Greece’s popular coastlines. 

Named “MyCoast,” the app, launched by the Ministry of Digital Governance, allows users to lodge complaints regarding instances where tourist establishments exceed their allotted space for umbrella seating on the beach or engage in unauthorized occupation without the requisite concession agreement.

Using geolocation features, users can pinpoint the exact location of a suspected violation. Once identified, the app provides comprehensive information, including the designated location, lease duration, and the permitted coverage area outlined in the licensing agreement.

Complainants have the option to submit reports either under their name, using their Taxisnet username and password, or anonymously.

Last summer, public outcry over restricted beach access prompted the emergence of the “beach towel” movement, highlighting the widespread issue of businesses encroaching on beaches with umbrellas and sunbeds unlawfully. In response, the government has implemented stricter regulations governing beach exploitation.

Under the new rules, beach boundaries are electronically registered, and concession areas are strictly predefined. Additionally, a total of 198 “untouchable beaches” were introduced in Natura-designated regions to protect these ecologically sensitive areas.

