Elefsis Shipyards close to streamlining deal validation

The submission for validation by the courts of an agreement for the streamlining of Elefsis Shipyards is expected within the next few days.

The deal has secured the approval of the labor unions, the Municipality of Elefsina and the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

First a draft law will be tabled, authorizing the development minister to oversee the state’s participation (as the largest creditor) in the streamlining process.

The agreement for Elefsis Shipyards, which is financially supported by the American Development Bank, foresees the implementation of a direct investment of 100 million euros, with the Onex group being a strategic investor.