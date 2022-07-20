NEWSASSET PRIVATIZATION

Elefsis Shipyards close to streamlining deal validation

Elefsis Shipyards close to streamlining deal validation
[Irtime]

The submission for validation by the courts of an agreement for the streamlining of Elefsis Shipyards is expected within the next few days.

The deal has secured the approval of the labor unions, the Municipality of Elefsina and the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

First a draft law will be tabled, authorizing the development minister to oversee the state’s participation (as the largest creditor) in the streamlining process.

The agreement for Elefsis Shipyards, which is financially supported by the American Development Bank, foresees the implementation of a direct investment of 100 million euros, with the Onex group being a strategic investor.

Privatizations Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thousands of undocumented compensation claims to Attiki Odos
BUSINESS

Thousands of undocumented compensation claims to Attiki Odos

Criteria set for sale of state assets to long-time squatters
PROPERTY

Criteria set for sale of state assets to long-time squatters

Unpublished photos of Asia Minor campaign on show
NEWSASSET

Unpublished photos of Asia Minor campaign on show

Syntagma Square renovations pick up pace
NEWSASSET

Syntagma Square renovations pick up pace

FM seeks to protect Odessa, Greek heritage
NEWSASSET

FM seeks to protect Odessa, Greek heritage

Cartoon (09/07/2022)
CARTOON

Cartoon (09/07/2022)