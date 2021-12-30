OPINION

Two-speed state

Citizens need the state more during a health crisis of this magnitude, and the state now has the means to keep its public services functioning properly, even without the physical presence of their staff.

There is no excuse for the closed doors and empty offices that we saw in earlier phases of the pandemic.

The public administration has already demonstrated that it can function remotely; now it is a matter of the staff coming up to speed – and not just the software – so that the job gets done.

