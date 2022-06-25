The housing conundrum

The issue of finding affordable housing has become a very real challenge for young families starting out in life, as rental rates in Athens and other cities have risen to incredible new heights. The average young family in Greece simply cannot afford to pay such rates.

At the same time, though, we need young families to move into city centers, so some kind of balance needs to be found to resolve this conundrum.

There are several possible solutions out there, which have been tried successfully in other parts of Europe.