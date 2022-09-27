Justice denied

Several years ago, the Greek public learned that a German company had been systematically bribing Greek politicians and executives at state organizations of all political stripes.

Yesterday it learned that despite a mountain of evidence and a confession of guilt from the company itself, no one will be punished. The main reason is that the case took too long to come to a conclusion.

It is just another example of a big case that started out with a lot of hype only to end up a dead letter with justice unserved.