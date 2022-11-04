OPINION

Spectacular progress

Data on this year’s fire season show that when authorities make proper use of all available technical means, they can achieve spectacular progress. 

After its shortcomings were painfully exposed during the deadly fires in Mati, eastern Attica, in July 2018, the country’s civil protection authority was radically restructured. It can now assume a meaningful role in addressing the challenges caused by climate change.

The agency’s transformation could in fact serve as a role model for other parts of the state which still cling to 20th century ways. 

