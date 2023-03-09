Common sense and angry voters

A demonstrator holds up a placard reads in Greek "Greece eat their children" in front of the Parliament at Syntagma square during a protest for victims of a rail disaster, in central Athens, on Wednesday. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]

In most cases, using common sense is the most appropriate and useful way for evaluating developments. For most people, regardless of ideology, some things are self-evident. Such as that many bear responsibility for last week’s train disaster, both current and former governments, that most of the blame falls primarily on the one which is currently in power, and that an administration which has just taken over does not have the same extent of responsibility as one that has ruled for years.

When an event such as the recent tragedy happens, citizens expect a responsible politician to immediately and spontaneously issue an apology, both personal and on behalf of his government, with no ifs or buts. Statements that put blame on others too are perceived as an attempt to shirk responsibility, at the very moment when society demands the opposite: recognition of the problem and a sense of sincere remorse.

And then, people expect the leadership to commit – convincingly – that it will do everything in its power to fix the problems: change, reform, clash with vested interests, wrestle with long-standing shortcomings.

All sorts of analyses will follow, along with the investigations and potentially the assigning of responsibilities to others as we all know the long-standing problems of the Greek state; they did not appear today.

As we move closer to the inevitable political clash over the tragedy, and given the state the country is in, can politicians show restraint, show that they have heard the cry of the mother who called on all politicians to “shut up” because “now it is the mothers that are wailing,” show modesty and sincerity, dare to engage in some self-criticism?

While we are facing a crisis of confidence, the least politicians can do is restrict their arguing to hard facts, because the public is no longer moved and persuaded by staged fights. Those who engage in such bombastic sparring are simply making their position worse.

In the same vein, politicians should avoid venomous accusations that often backfire. Like that of a leading member of the main opposition who attacked the minister of education, stating that “you are killing children in trains.” Something similar was done a few years ago by a former minister from the other side of the aisle who urged his political opponents “to ask themselves what they did [in the wildfire] in Mati where they burned 100 people.” These are politically unacceptable and socially dangerous statements.

The government and the opposition can denounce their political opponents for illegal or unethical interventions, appointments and commissions, or for serving nefarious interests – not for allegedly “murdering” and “burning” people.

Political debate should be based on facts and truths, not lies, populist exaggerations, clumsy attempts at drawing comparisons, distortions and mockery. Anyone who slips into this path in the coming weeks will pay for it at the ballot box, and rightly so.

Right now, people’s pain is turning into anger and anger becomes rage. The public wants to punish politicians – primarily the government. The main opposition could also suffer losses if its attitude is interpreted as an attempt to exploit the tragedy.

Eleven years after a similar atmosphere of resentment and rage prevailed, which led to the inconclusive elections of May 2012, a disappointed and indignant Greek society is once again pointing its arrows against the entire political system.