Demand for the basics

We got a real fright when the lights of publicity turned on the Greek railway, destroying the sense of trust with the state and, by extension, with the political system.

The one thing all citizens of this country expect – the one basic thing – is to feel safe when they board a train or enter a hospital. They expect political considerations, unionist concerns and vested business interests to be set aside here.

Now, after Tempe, they don’t only expect this, they demand it. And they want answers from the political leaders as to how this will be accomplished.