OPINION

Demand for the basics

We got a real fright when the lights of publicity turned on the Greek railway, destroying the sense of trust with the state and, by extension, with the political system.

The one thing all citizens of this country expect – the one basic thing – is to feel safe when they board a train or enter a hospital. They expect political considerations, unionist concerns and vested business interests to be set aside here.

Now, after Tempe, they don’t only expect this, they demand it. And they want answers from the political leaders as to how this will be accomplished.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
The global banking crisis and the world economy
OPINION

The global banking crisis and the world economy

The laws of Mykonos
OPINION

The laws of Mykonos

Reform, rebuilding and Tempe
OPINION

Reform, rebuilding and Tempe

OPINION

New safeguards

Why China has passed its economic growth peak
OPINION

Why China has passed its economic growth peak

Why I joined the demonstrations spurred by the rail disaster
OPINION

Why I joined the demonstrations spurred by the rail disaster