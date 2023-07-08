Talk of far-right resurgence exaggerated

Spartiates leader Vassilis Stigas (c), along with other MPs recites a religious oath during the swearing-in ceremony of the new parliament on July 3. [AMNA]

Too much controversy has been stirred up by the 12.77 percent won by the three far-right parties – the Spartiates (Spartans), Greek Solution and Niki (Victory) – in the June 25 legislative election. Those who fearmonger either ignore or pretend to ignore the even higher percentages obtained by the far-right in previous elections, such as the staggering percentage they received in the 2012 elections or the 11 percent in the January 2015 elections. Furthermore, they choose to turn a blind eye to the rise of the far-right across the European continent, where far-right parties are participating in government coalitions in several countries or are likely to co-govern in Spain.

So, why all this commotion when in Greece this 12.77% is split between three parties, each with different political characteristics, that renders putting them all together in the same bag a significant political blunder? Are they genuinely a threat to our democracy? No serious person would claim that. After all, in 2013, Greek democracy showcased its capacity to defend itself against criminal and illegal behaviors when the need arose.

On the other hand, the ultra-conservative rhetoric cannot be addressed with mere outcry, let alone administrative measures. It should be confronted on the ideological level within the framework of the battle of ideas, through dialogue and arguments, to persuade others of the correctness of our viewpoints while deconstructing the positions of our opponents. Are these points really that difficult to understand?

Could it be that some critics, by exaggerating the nonexistent threat posed by the far-right, seek to undermine the significant electoral success of New Democracy? It certainly seems plausible

Given all this, could it be that some critics, by exaggerating the nonexistent threat posed by the far-right, seek to undermine the significant electoral success of New Democracy? It certainly seems plausible. Let’s look at the issue from another perspective. If the leftist SYRIZA had won the elections, would all these fearmongers be focused on the electoral performance of the far-right or the great victory of the radical left?

It is only natural to focus on the winner of the elections and analyze how they achieved victory, rather than on the marginal parties that collect around 4 percent of the vote. Nevertheless, whatever the motives of all these minor parties, they unintentionally undermine the central narrative of the self-styled “progressive” opposition parties about the supposed “far-right” identity of New Democracy. Simply put, the far-right exists outside of New Democracy, within that distinct 12.77 percent shared between the three parties.

So, what remains of all this noise? Absolutely nothing at all. Let the real action unfold inside Parliament.