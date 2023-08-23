Love, a divine pursuit

Lasithi, Crete. Our journey took us to a once-thriving mountain village. In the past, the place relied on agricultural and livestock production that bound its residents to their homeland. Today, only a small remnant remains vibrant, catering to tourism. Wherever you cast your gaze, you see shuttered shops, rundown houses and courtyards overgrown with weeds.

Twilight enveloped us as we meandered through its narrow streets. Then, amid the gray of neglect, we came across an explosion of colors: a garden bursting with blooms, adorned with hand-painted pots – a true gallery of artistry. We stood in awe. “Come inside, have a glass of cold water, and take a look at more of my creations,” a voice beckoned. Michalis Paterakis and his wife, Efthymia Tsahouridou, emerged from the courtyard gate, wearing smiles. We stepped inside.

I had never encountered another home so lovingly surrendered to the art of painting: feminine figures reminiscent of Picasso on tin containers, still-lifes adorning old wooden doors and barrels, canvases boasting majestic seascapes and watercolor trees. And then our host brought forth a handcrafted Bible, placing it on the living room table – his own work, complete with illustrations.

You have your brush, you have your colors, you paint the paradise, then in you go

“We have been together for more than 50 years; I’ve never ceased to admire him,” his wife told us, as we marveled at the image of a snake with a ram’s head gracing the pages of Psalm 76 from the Old Testament: “I cry aloud to God; I cry to God to hear me.” He, 83 and Cretan-born, and she, a Pontian from Kilkis, crossed paths in Thessaloniki – a fence divided their schools. Young Michalis studied education and theology, while Efthymia studied tourism. They fell in love, got married, settled in Iraklio and now have two daughters, Elpida and Maria.

For decades, Mr Paterakis has painted and written (poems, essays, short stories, studies travelogues). “It’s a pity that I don’t have my book ‘Springs and Castles of Crete’ [note: the title has been translated from the Greek] here to share with you. I collected material for years. I’m certain you would find it intriguing. I’ve even handwritten and illustrated the entire ‘Erotokritos’,” he continued, referring to the 17th century romantic epic work of the same name by Cretan Renaissance poet Vincenzo Kornaros. “Some might ask, ‘You, a man of God, engaging in such pursuits?’ To which I always responded: ‘Isn’t love also a divine pursuit?’”

We bid them farewell, pledging to return. “You have your brush, you have your colors, you paint the paradise, then in you go,” wrote Nikos Kazantzakis. It was truly emotional to meet people who have turned this into reality, people who have created their own paradise…