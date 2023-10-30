New challenges for journalism

Our work, that of a journalist, is increasingly fraught with challenges worldwide. A poignant example of this was evident after the recent bombing of a hospital in Gaza, where even renowned media organizations like The New York Times and the BBC found themselves in the position of having to issue apologies or explanations for their coverage.

This specific incident underscores the multitude of pressures and difficulties that modern journalism faces. Firstly, there’s an enormous demand for “instant” news, especially during breaking news events. The competition with social media and various non-traditional news platforms is formidable. In the past, newspapers and TV channels had the luxury of time and relative comfort to verify news stories. Now, the average reader expects to read the news as soon as they see any mention of events on their mobile devices. The room for rigorous fact-checking has dwindled. Digital reporting has thrust us into an entirely new arena, where all news organizations are striving to adapt.

But something else has also evolved. Our work has always been subject to scrutiny, and it should be. However, the dynamics have shifted in recent times. Take, for instance, the reporting on Gaza. Within minutes, a toxic discourse had erupted on social media. Israel’s ardent supporters lashed out at The New York Times, accusing them of being puppets of Hamas and instruments of terrorists. On the other side, extreme Palestinian supporters labeled them as “tools of the Zionists.” Amidst this toxicity, there’s also the looming specter of “cancel culture,” the fear that readers will punish you because they also are in a belligerent mood.

In essence, it requires an exceptional level of composure to pursue this profession in the present day. Resisting the pressure for speed is no easy feat. No one wants to hear that they’re “late posting the news” or that their headlines aren’t as catchy as those of their competitors. Moreover, one should avoid falling into the trap of becoming a hostage to the daily, unrelenting and merciless exchanges of insults on social media.

Finding the right balance is tough – carefully listening to criticism, even the harshest or borderline insulting comments, without succumbing to the onslaught of mudslinging and fanaticism. Apologize when a mistake is made, not when an army of trolls demands it.

Ultimately, trust is the linchpin. Trust in the reader’s ability to discern what to read and believe. Trust in the enduring principles of traditional journalism, which, despite the changing world and technology, remain a steadfast constant.