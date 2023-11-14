The region of Attica has a huge problem with traffic. One would expect that the government, in collaboration with the local authorities, would study the issue and take measures, not necessarily of immediate effect, as the problem does not only concern traffic police.

Unfortunately, we see the opposite. Major traffic interventions, as in the case of the reopening of the closed-to-traffic Vasilissis Olgas Avenue, are attempted arbitrarily. A new city is being built in southern Athens with no discussion and no planning on how to deal with the inevitable traffic chaos.

We need more seriousness and planning before we are all locked in perpetual standstill traffic.