I am going through articles from various European newspapers discussing the Greek economy and the accomplishments of this nation and its people in recent years. One publication that particularly caught my attention was an article in Germany’s mass-selling Bild newspaper. According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the article referred to Greece as Europe’s “blue and white miracle.” Reading it admittedly gave me a sense of satisfaction. On the other hand, I could not help thinking, with a tinge of anger, that while these compliments and praises are nice, perhaps an apology would be more appropriate.

Because there is undoubtedly a significant correlation between the irrational cuts and mistakes in Greece’s bailout programs and the influence of Bild and other German tabloids. This assertion is not a Greek accusation but rather an acknowledgment by numerous German politicians and state officials who observed with concern the impact of local German elections or tabloid headlines on Germany’s stance toward Greece.

These publications perpetuated the stereotype of the lazy and corrupt Greek, investing considerable effort to construct and propagate it. In the midst of the financial crisis, the editor in chief of such a newspaper sought to dine with us. My colleagues and I agreed to take him out to dinner because we believed, and continue to believe, in our openness to everyone. It struck us as peculiar when he insisted on dining in a luxurious central restaurant in Athens, assuring us that their newspaper would cover the expenses. During the meal, their photographer snapped pictures as we sat at a table adorned with glassware and wines. I seized the opportunity to discuss German involvement in the corruption of the Greek system, as few major scandals lacked German ties. Days later, the photo was published with a caption that portrayed a narrative of the Greeks enjoying an affluent lifestyle amidst a deep crisis, with no reference to our conversation. We were left uncertain whether to be angered by their malice or acknowledge our own naivety in misreading their intentions. It was a setup that thrust us into a distorted caricature of the Greek identity. For the record, the aforementioned editor in chief was subsequently dismissed, his Athenian provocation being perhaps the mildest manifestation of his unethical behavior.

Angela Merkel, the former chancellor, and other politicians, however, allowed the tabloid stereotype about the Greeks to escalate, resulting in severe repercussions for Greece before Germany extended support. We found ourselves at the epicenter of a vicious cycle, a clash between over-the-top and sensationalized stereotypes, with Wolfgang Schaeuble, Merkel’s former finance minister, caricatured as Hitler and the Greek portrayed as an incapable, corrupt idler. Everyone played their part, selling their merchandise.

Hence, we express gratitude to Bild for the commendations, but an overdue apology would be even more appreciated.