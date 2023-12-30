The world’s window to Greece

2023 was a landmark year for Kathimerini English Edition as it celebrated the 25th anniversary of its partnership with the New York Times.

As journalism is undergoing profound transformations, and in many cases objectivity and truth-seeking have fallen victim to ideological intransigence and the speed at which digital platforms work, many traditional print publications in Europe and the US have vanished.

In these rather challenging times both Kathimerini and the NYT have not only managed to survive but remain at the forefront of journalistic excellence as badly needed independent voices covering all the news that is fit to print.

Their rather natural collaboration has flourished and has been widely praised.

The reporting, as well as the analyses and commentaries in Kathimerini English Edition aim at offering readers a reliable, fair-minded assessment about political, economic and cultural developments and trends in Greece, Cyprus and the region.

As the late Kathimerini owner Aristides Alafouzos had envisioned it in 1998, when the joint project was launched, Kathimerini English Edition – and in the same spirit the weekly GreeKletter – serves with a sense of cosmopolitanism as Greece’s window to the world.

With the same commitment to robust and quality journalism that aspires to be open and objective, the effort continues into its second quarter of a century.