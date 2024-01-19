Re-educating society

A groundbreaking law that challenges traditional perspectives, particularly on social issues, must first and foremost persuade the majority of citizens about two things: that it is sound and necessary. It should convey that it addresses existing situations without creating disruptions in society that jeopardize its cohesion. This is precisely what the government should aim for with the proposed legislation on the marriage and adoption rights of same-sex couples: persuasion. However, no amount of cramming courses for New Democracy MPs are sufficient for this purpose. Government officials should engage in discussions with citizens regarding the contemporary concept of the family. According to modern perceptions, a family does not necessarily comprise a father, mother and children, but also same-sex couples.

On a positive note, today, there is widespread acknowledgment of the strength of the family ideal, prompting a desire to broaden its traditional characteristics. Until recently, its role, necessity and value were questioned by those exploring alternative ways of living. The present emphasis is not on questioning it; instead, it is on addressing it at all levels – social, economic, political, legal – in broader terms to incorporate same-sex couples.

It is understandable that a conservative segment of society – the most conservative, and there is nothing inherently wrong with conservatism – will react to this disruption of the traditional family image. Convincing them otherwise will be challenging. Democracies progress with majorities and minorities, engaging in clashes of ideas and ultimately shaping political correlations. On issues that challenge established values, parties and governments must re-educate society if they intend their reform efforts to be effective. On the issue of same-sex marriage, cohabitation, and the recognition of same-sex couples as a family, two powerful ideological mechanisms of our time – cinema and television – have assumed this role for the past decade. In recent years, nearly all movies and TV series have included clearly homosexual relationships. Through continuous exposure, hundreds of millions of viewers have familiarized themselves with this type of romantic bond, considering it normal and reacting positively, unlike in the past. Cinema and, particularly, television, in this specific case, fulfill their “educational” function, not by chance.

The democratic state must consolidate opinions and advocate for solutions to resolve the problem rather than perpetuate it. The effectiveness of the solutions provided will depend on the power relations, specifically the strength of the resistance they encounter.