Footing the bill

The government could not have asked for better promotion of its bill allowing the establishment of private universities than that provided by the squatters at public universities.

Lawlessness, extensive graffiti, and violence are due to a minority that is holding them hostage.

Greek parents would obviously prefer to send their children to well-functioning European universities, instead of run-down institutions. Where students would not have to worry about missing an exam due to sit-ins, where the buildings look like centers of knowledge and where bullying has no place.

Those who insist on chaotic universities promote the government initiative for private universities but it’s Greek citizens who will foot the bill in the end.