OPINION

Footing the bill

The government could not have asked for better promotion of its bill allowing the establishment of private universities than that provided by the squatters at public universities.

Lawlessness, extensive graffiti, and violence are due to a minority that is holding them hostage.

Greek parents would obviously prefer to send their children to well-functioning European universities, instead of run-down institutions. Where students would not have to worry about missing an exam due to sit-ins, where the buildings look like centers of knowledge and where bullying has no place.

Those who insist on chaotic universities promote the government initiative for private universities but it’s Greek citizens who will foot the bill in the end.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Marriage and dead-end policies
OPINION

Marriage and dead-end policies

Greece’s return to parliamentary democracy wasn’t accompanied by checks, balances
OPINION

Greece’s return to parliamentary democracy wasn’t accompanied by checks, balances

Will an opponent be found for ND in 2024?
OPINION

Will an opponent be found for ND in 2024?

Straight talk
OPINION

Straight talk

OPINION

Impunity on sidewalks

The political cost of marriage equality
OPINION

The political cost of marriage equality