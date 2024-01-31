Charity and transparency
For civil society to function properly, it needs autonomy. The state should not stifle the activities of charitable organizations.
However, it seems that the minimum conditions to carry out a public benefit action and to accept and manage donations must be ensured. These organizations should at least have legal status so that rudimentary accountability to the authorities is possible.
Cases of “informal” and shadowy activism create a cloud of suspicion that does an injustice to healthy charitable efforts.