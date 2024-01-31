Transforming higher education

From Nikos Alivizatos’ book “Beyond Article 16,” I discovered that Greek higher education institutions were recognized as public legal entities after the civil war (1946-49), in a move designed to exclude communist professors. During the 1967-74 military dictatorship, the explicit prohibition of non-state universities found its place in the Constitution, a restriction persisting through the Metapolitefsi period (from the fall of the junta to the transition period shortly after the 1974 legislative elections). Over the course of a century, regardless of the ruling party, the state successfully wielded control over education, particularly higher education, establishing a monopoly. Consequently, Greek universities resembled nationalized enterprises with a shared characteristic – the low quality of the produced educational product or service. Their existence seemed more tailored for those employed within them, rather than catering to the needs of the students. What was once an illiberal measure to exclude leftists evolved into a stronghold and emblem for those seeking secure, lifelong positions in the public sector. Such is the irony of fate.

Article 16 of the Constitution ensures state control over education. The New Democracy government had committed to revising this article, aiming to permit private universities. However, constitutional revisions are time-consuming and uncertain in their outcome. Hence, the familiar strategy has been employed, circumventing the constitutional prohibition to enable the establishment of branches of foreign universities in the country. Despite the absence yet of a specific legislative proposal, the government’s initiative is crucial and beneficial for our nation. Its significance lies not in sparking competition among leading foreign universities for entry into the Greek market, but in breaking a long-standing taboo that has hindered progress here while others surged ahead. It marks a beginning, and the success of this project is imperative. It seems the government has laid the groundwork, engaging with reputable foreign institutions and strong local partners. I sincerely hope this is the case.

The opening of doors to foreign universities will yield positive outcomes. Foreign students will flock to our country, preventing the departure of young talent, and fostering the establishment of noteworthy research centers. However, the primary positive impact lies in the potential improvement of Greek universities, serving as catalysts for change. Yet, an obstacle remains. As long as Greek universities retain their status as public legal entities, modernization remains elusive, even if there is a genuine desire for it. Consequently, we run the risk of creating a dual-tiered higher education system. A resolution to this issue hinges on the revision of Article 16, transforming higher education institutions into private legal entities without compromising their public character.