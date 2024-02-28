OPINION

Time for higher education reform

Opening up higher education to private universities is a reform that has been the subject of debate for nearly four decades. It cannot be rejected on the grounds that there was insufficient time for consultation. 

It is legitimate to ask for additional guarantees. However, it is not convincing for political parties to reject a major reform with which they agree in principle, only by invoking formalities.

If they maintain an oppositional stance in education based solely on political shortsightedness, they will be judged.

