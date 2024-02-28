If Greece had more people like Costas Apostolidis

Greece lost a very rare person on Monday. Costas Apostolidis was the founder of industrial surge protection manufacturer Raycap, but for those who knew him, he was much more than that. Self-made, modest, and almost shy, he felt the need to give – first of all to his home city, Drama.

He felt so proud when he showed you around the Raycap factory! He would show you the man who was overseeing very advanced technology machinery pointing out that he is the son of the city’s old lathe operator. He was happy as he watched employees enter the factory for their shift because he gave life to the city and did not budge when various “technocrats” pointed out to him the disadvantages of running a factory in such a remote town.

No matter how far his company expanded, in the United States and Germany, Apostolidis always returned to Drama. When a man from his town died of a heart attack he made sure to fill Drama with defibrillators. He had plans and ambitions for his city and hired a large London firm to do a new urban plan, and the city honored him and gave him joy. When the municipal theater filled up with people at an event in which he was a speaker, he was at a loss for words, he teared up.

Apostolidis had his own way of inspiring you. He always spoke positively and explained his vision, not only regarding his company but also for our country. He did it with unbridled enthusiasm but also with a modesty that was sometimes awkward. He was always unobtrusive, he had that quiet power of creation and that worked like the best antidote in times of absolute toxicity. In addition to what he created, in addition to all the people he touched in his own way, he also leaves behind a rare and close-knit family and special associates who are sure to keep the trail he blazed open.

In any case, there is one thing I am sure of and I write it without a trace of exaggeration: If Greece had a few more people like Costas Apostolidis, it would be a very different country.