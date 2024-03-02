OPINION

Tardiness and the rule of law

The Greek justice system faces inherent problems. Rulings are delayed. But it seems that the delivery of justice is being scandalously slowed down by incomprehensible union actions. 

Those who are lately concerned about the rule of law should also focus on the cases that remain untried due to the systematic abuse of postponements, or the abstention that has become a routine for unions. 

It is not just the political system that is responsible for the widespread sense of impunity.

