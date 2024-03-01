Consensus over defense

The need to modernize the country’s defense industry has become absolutely vital, and the draft law containing the changes that need to be made as a matter of priority should not be allowed to become just another area where the different political parties flex their muscles.

All of the country’s political forces need to contribute with realistic proposals and, ultimately, with their vote of support so that the Hellenic Armed Forces can be propelled into the restructuring phase as soon and with as much support as possible, and start covering the lost ground.