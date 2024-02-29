OPINION

An open wound

The judicial investigation into the 2023 Tempe train crash so far has shown that it was not just the hand of the stationmaster who was on shift that night that is to blame. It has been revealed that a confluence of actions and omissions by many people, at different levels, led to the tragic outcome.

No aspect of the case should be left unexamined. All available scientific and investigative tools must be employed in order to uncover human errors, as well as systemic failures associated with the train crash.  

The wound, as was evident from Wednesday’s commemorations marking the one-year anniversary, is still open.

