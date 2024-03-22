OPINION

Educational absurdity

A lot has changed in recent years in higher education, moving in the right direction of extroversion. However, the most difficult part has not changed: the existence of various university departments that neither serve academic needs, nor serve the needs of the existing labor market.

The state cannot maintain departments where there are more teachers than students, or where no students may even be admitted in an academic term. What is needed is political courage to tackle this absurdity.

