AI could generate new forms of intelligence – and stupidity

Are we experiencing the end of the dominance of the human species? The expansion of artificial intelligence and its progeny, such as ChatGPT, are raising multiple existential questions for humanity. Howard Gardner, the father of multiple intelligences, the scientist who redefined and introduced nine single types of intelligence, is joining the effort to decipher the characteristics of the new technological reality.

In a conversation with Kathimerini, the professor of developmental psychology at Harvard University delves into the world of artificial intelligence and the complexity of automatic systems for the development and generation of speech. Having synthesized the theory of multiple intelligences and the different forms of human intelligence that develop or stagnate based on biological predisposing factors and external environmental stimuli, Professor Gardner assesses the limits of human creativity and the impending competition of humans vs machines.

What does it mean to be at the end of the Anthropocene era?

For hundreds of thousands of years, various strands of human beings (Homo sapiens) have been the dominant living force on the planet. But that hegemony – that dominance – is now threatened by three forces: a) climate change, which might make the planet uninhabitable by human beings (hence, the desire on the part of some wealthy individuals to inhabit Mars), b) powerful nuclear weapons, which could result in nuclear warfare and the annihilation of human life, and c) technological innovation, meaning computer systems and artifacts, as well as manipulation of the human genome, which could overpower human beings (Homo sapiens) and lead to new species.

Can a human being adapt to an environment where they are not the master of the game?

We simply do not know the answer to this question. Much of fiction, especially science fiction, depicts human beings as at war with other animals, subjected to extreme weather changes, and clashing with entities from another planet, solar system, or galaxy. So far, human beings have always prevailed against such powerful forces – as far as we know. But it might well be that new species, or new technologies, could overpower Homo sapiens. And these forces might or might not document what they have achieved, what they have annihilated. For all we know, species like Homo sapiens might once have lived on our planet, or on another planet, but were overpowered by animate or weather, or technological forces.

‘As human beings, we have to decide whether to work with AI, or to declare certain decisions as inappropriate for AI systems, and to be made only by humans’

What are the principles of the multiple intelligences theory?

Multiple intelligences theory was developed 40 years ago. It was an effort to synthesize all available knowledge about the human mind, human cognition. What emerged from this effort at the synthesis of data from many sources and disciplines is the conclusion that it does not make sense to believe that there is only one form of intelligence, that can be adequately tested by an IQ test. Rather, human cognition is better described as set of autonomous, or semi-autonomous computational systems. At most, standard intelligence (IQ) testing taps linguistic and logical-mathematical intelligences, which are not the same – compare the mathematician with the poet. Human beings have at least five to six other forms of intelligence: for example, musical, spatial, bodily kinesthetic, interpersonal, intrapersonal, and naturalist. The finding that a person is good at one of these intelligences predicts neither strength nor weakness in other intelligences.

Can artificial intelligence generate its own autonomous forms of (multiple) intelligences?

In principle, artificial intelligence might well generate new forms of intelligence – as well as new forms of stupidity! We do not know, and we might not recognize them even if they were operating. For most of human history, we did not realize that whales and dolphins had excellent communication and memory systems; and we never even thought that trees and plants could exchange information. But many informed scholars now take these claims seriously.

Some scholars argue that AI will surpass the cognitive capacities of humans. How will AI affect the reinvention of human intellectual functioning?

I am certain that AI will surpass human beings in some respects – indeed, it already has – whether it is in communication efficiency or in detecting small changes in a presentation, or making defensible decisions in the case of medical or legal controversies. As human beings, we have to decide whether simply to accept our lesser acuity – if you will, our lesser form or amount of intelligence; to enhance our own capacities; to work with AI; or to declare certain decisions (e.g. ethical or moral dilemmas) as inappropriate for AI systems, and to be made only by human beings, working together.

How is AI challenging the limits of human creativity?

There are two different questions here: It is way too early to determine whether AI will curtail or enhance human creativity. It could motivate it or it could undermine it. If AI makes beautiful new music, it could either frustrate would-be composers or stimulate the composer to compete with and perhaps surpass AI. The fact that AI may play music perfectly does not keep me from playing the piano each day. I am not competing with technology; I am competing with myself.