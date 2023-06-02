Building the world’s fastest processor

The photonic computing processor created by researchers at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki works at speeds of up to 50 GHz, which is 25 times faster than present-day GPU processors. [Shutterstock]

A synergy launched five years ago between the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki’s Computational Intelligence and Deep Learning (CIDL) and Wireless and Photonic Systems and Networks (WinPhoS) research groups has today produced the world’s fastest light-operated artificial intelligence processor. What makes this cutting-edge technology so remarkable is that it can operate at speeds of up to 50 gigahertz, which is 25 times faster than modern GPU processors, while also using 10 times less energy.

“It saves a significant amount of energy, while reaching greater speeds,” Anastasios Tefas, a professor at the Aristotle’s School of Informatics, head of the CIDL research group and co-leader of the project, along with Nikos Pleros of WinPhoS, tells Kathimerini.

It is an achievement that underscores the important work being done by scientists in Greece, despite the significant obstacles that stand in their way.

How hard is it for a small research team to reach such a high level?

The challenge is enormous because of the shortage of funding for research in this country. In our case, we secured funding for our ideas from European resources before we could get national funding. Direct funding from the European Union is often the only way for Greek teams to carry out advanced research. Factors that can pose a challenge, such as limited resources and infrastructure, as well as the great amount of competition, can be dealt with, to a degree, with the right strategy and approach to the research. Working with other teams, national and international networking, promoting and communicating the results and, most importantly, investing in human capital, are also very important. This human capital is the excellent young scientists studying at and graduating from Greek universities. Achieving a high level in anything we do demands time, dedication and constant effort.

What are Greece’s greatest shortcomings when it comes to scientific research?

‘Greece has high-caliber researchers, but they are constantly worried about whether they will have enough money to make a living and continue their work’

Greece has high-caliber researchers, but they are constantly worried about whether they will have enough money to make a living and continue their work the following year, and whether they will be able to afford participation in international conferences, which is essential for networking, but also for showing the results of their work. A steady stream of funding is, unfortunately, available only directly from the EU, and the competition for it is fierce. The EU issues an invitation for research proposals in all scientific fields just once or twice a year and only one in 15 proposals usually succeeds in securing funds. So, the country also needs to adapt its own research policy with consistent annual invitations to the country’s universities and research institutes for projects covering the spectrum of disciplines.

Does Greece have any comparative advantages over other countries to boost its role as an innovation hub?

It has highly skilled human resources with expertise in many different areas. A high caliber of education and a commitment to academic research impart skills and knowledge that can contribute to innovation. The high caliber of academic education is also combined with the wealth of Greek culture. There’s also Greece’s geographic position, as a bridge between Europe and the Middle East, and its dominant position in the Balkans, which can create opportunities for synergies and innovation.

What needs to be done to stop gifted young scientists from leaving and to convince those who already left to return?

We need to significantly increase job opportunities and employment with terms that correspond to the global reality in terms of salaries, infrastructure, access to funding and the potential for developing research groups. Bolstering research and the academic community would encourage young scientists to stay in the country and to contribute to innovation. Strengthening cooperation between the academic and scientific communities with the private and the public sectors can also generate opportunities for employment and the implementation of research findings at the practical level. In short, young scientists need a more stable and encouraging environment, with opportunities for growth, recognition and proper remuneration. It is such a shame that we only have the opportunity to work with some of the most brilliant Greek researchers during their undergraduate studies, as they tend to leave for abroad right after graduation. Most times, unfortunately, they don’t leave because they’re looking for a higher caliber of studies, but because they are looking for better job prospects and the opportunity to evolve.

The Portuguese model

How can Greece boost innovation?

Apart from the obvious answer of increasing funding, I would like to stress the need for cooperation between the academic, manufacturing and business sectors. It is instrumental that we create additional mechanisms to encourage cooperation between universities, research centers, businesses and the public sector. We don’t need to rediscover the wheel; we can just apply successful models adopted by other countries in the European Union. This can be accomplished by creating special programs and agencies to facilitate the transfer of technology and the development of innovative products and services.

Creating such mechanisms inside universities is also key. The fair and merit-based distribution of research and innovation grants can be secured via evaluation committees that do not include Greek academics and researchers. This is a practice that is regularly applied in other European countries. In Portugal, for example, the committee which evaluates research and innovation proposals consists entirely of experts from outside Portugal. I have served on this committee myself for the past three years and I regard it as a very good way of doing things.