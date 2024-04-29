POLITICS

Former ND minister to join SYRIZA campaign team, reports say

[InTime News]

Former conservative minister and government spokesman Aris Spiliotopoulos has joined the campaign team of the leftist opposition party SYRIZA ahead of the upcoming European Parliament elections in June, reports indicated Monday. 

The 57-year-old politician will have the responsibility of analyzing opinion polls and focus groups, according to the same reports. 

If confirmed, this move would signify Spiliotopoulos’ return to politics after a considerable hiatus.

There had been speculation previously that Spiliotopoulos would be included in SYRIZA’s roster of candidates for the European elections.

Analysts suggest that this move is aimed at appealing to centrist voters, especially disenchanted supporters of New Democracy. 

An opinion poll released over the weekend showed SYRIZA trailing ND by 18.7 percentage points, with just under 14.7 percent support.

