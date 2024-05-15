PM advocates AI integration for Greek healthcare reform

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized on Wednesday his government’s commitment to enhancing the Greek public health system with the aid of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Addressing attendees at the Ygeiamou conference in Athens, Mitsotakis acknowledged the chronic challenges burdening the National Healthcare System (ESY), yet underscored his administration’s measures to revamp the system.

He articulated that AI presents an opportunity for Greece to narrow the gap with, or even outpace, countries boasting more advanced healthcare systems. Mitsotakis outlined some initial steps his administration has taken in this direction.

“Artificial intelligence relies on data; therefore, starting from initiatives such as myhealth.app and the establishment of a comprehensive medical record it is crucial to automate procedures within hospitals in order to facilitate digital information exchange,” he said.

Moreover, he stressed the importance of augmenting traditional healthcare infrastructure with innovative telemedicine applications.

“While bolstering physical hospital facilities remains imperative, integrating robust telemedicine platforms is a pivotal enhancement to our healthcare,” he said.

Acknowledging AI’s limitations, Mitsotakis pointed out, “AI cannot execute airlifts, but it can facilitate drone-delivered medicine.” He highlighted ongoing trials of this application in Naxos and other Cycladic islands.