POLITICS

Mitsotakis warns about risk of low turnout in European elections

Mitsotakis warns about risk of low turnout in European elections
[Prime Minister’s Office via InTime News]

June’s European Parliament elections could see a low turnout, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has warned.

“The risk of abstention is real, especially as the European elections are being held at the same time as national or local elections,” he said, in an interview with Star TV.

The premier told the station that he has no doubt that his party “New Democracy will be the dominant force” after the elections.

Acknowledging that the “weakest households were under pressure” due to inflation, he said that there were signs that the problem was easing.

He said it was “unacceptable” that large multinationals in Greece were selling the same products at significantly different prices to other markets and bemoaned that his government’s recent efforts to tackle the problem have not found a “universal response from the political system.”

Addressing the problem of high rents, the premier said his government was considering placing more restrictions on Airbnb if necessary.

Politics Inflation Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
SYRIZA, PASOK react to Ιnterior Μinistry’s data breach
POLITICS

SYRIZA, PASOK react to Ιnterior Μinistry’s data breach

In the last stretch before the European election ballots
PREVIEW

In the last stretch before the European election ballots

European elections: All winners, but no change
ANALYSIS

European elections: All winners, but no change

Kasselakis says he ‘will be satisfied’ if SYRIZA gets over 20% in EU vote
POLITICS

Kasselakis says he ‘will be satisfied’ if SYRIZA gets over 20% in EU vote

Party leaders are taking center stage
POLITICS

Party leaders are taking center stage

SYRIZA leader promises to restore ‘bonus’ salaries in public sector
POLITICS

SYRIZA leader promises to restore ‘bonus’ salaries in public sector