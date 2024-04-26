PM Mitsotakis affirms amicable relations with Orthodox Church

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday affirmed the amicable ties between his conservative government and the Orthodox Church.

“Our collaboration within the framework laid out by the institutions has been and remains exceptionally close,” Mitsotakis said during a meeting with Archbishop Ieronymos in the town of Dilesi, in Greece’s central Viotia region.

During his visit, Mitsotakis toured two nursery schools and a home for the elderly operated by the Holy Archdiocese of Athens.

“We welcome the significant social impact of the Church, which complements and enhances state structures and welfare, consistently providing abundant love and support to those most in need,” the prime minister said, expressing gratitude to Ieronymos for the Church’s charity work.

“We aim for strong cooperation so that together, both the Church and the state, can undertake such projects and take pride in them,” responded Ieronymos.

Earlier in the day, the archbishop condemned comments made by a nationalist party leader against deputies of Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party who in February backed legislation permitting same-sex marriage. The legislation met with strong opposition from the Church.