Greek President presents replica of Kore statue to Chile

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou wrapped up her official visit to Chile unveiling a replica of the Kore statue from the Archaic period that will go on display at Santiago’s Grecia metro station. Donated by the Acropolis Museum the artefact is meant to symbolize the friendly ties between the two nations.

The Grecia metro station also features other replicas of ancient Greek sculptures, donated by Greece as part of the celebration of the 200th anniversary of Chile’s independence in 2010.

In her address, Sakellaropoulou expressed her desire for the bonds uniting the two peoples and countries to be further strengthened in the future.

Following this, the Greek president met with Archbishop Joseph of Buenos Aires and visited the Holy Temple of Saints Constantine and Helen.