‘Blue Homeland’ doctrine to be taught at Turkish schools

The “Blue Homeland” doctrine which envisages Turkish influence over large swaths of the Mediterranean and other seas at the expense of other countries in the region, including Greece, will be taught during the next school year, local media revealed.

According to the Turkish Education Ministry’s recommendations that were made public by the Turkiye and Takvim newspapers, the maps and the Blue Homeland doctrine, as well another regarding influence in the air, will be taught in secondary school geography classes.

The recommendations state that “the value of patriotism should be instilled as well as Turkey’s justified struggle against demands that ignore its legal and geographical rights in the Sea of Islands [i.e. the Aegean Sea] and the Eastern Mediterranean.”

“The importance of Cyprus for Turkey and the Turkish world should be referred to,” it added. The recommendations said that along with the Blue Homeland (Black Sea, Mediterranean, Aegean Sea, Sea of Marmara), the reasons why Turkey is not a party to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea should be explained.