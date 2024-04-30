FOREIGN POLICY

Five more islands join visa express initiative program for Turkish tourists

Turkish tourists can now visit Leros, Lemnos, Kalymnos, Kastellorizo and Symi as of Tuesday part of the “visa express” program after the Aegean islands became part of the initiative.

Chios, Kos, Lesvos, Rhodes and Samos are already part of the fast-track visa program, which was introduced from April 1 following an agreement between Athens and Ankara, approved by the EU, to revive a previous scheme called the special Schengen Express Visa program for Turkish citizens wishing to visit certain eastern Aegean islands.

The visas are valid for seven days, cost €60 and can be issued outside the tourist season, at any time during the year. Visitors cannot leave Greece and travel to another destination.

