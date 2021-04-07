spgh-webinar-on-modern-greek-identity

On the 200th anniversary of Greece’s War of Independence against Ottoman rule, the Society for the Preservation of the Greek Heritage (SPGH) is launching a series of virtual events exploring a modern meaning of Greek identity, starting with a webinar-style panel discussion on history on Saturday, April 24, at 12 p.m. (EDT).

“History, much like monuments, music and literature, is not only a reflection of who we are but also leaves traces in our collective memory, thus shaping our current understanding of the world and presaging the future,” the organizers said.

The webinar will take place via Zoom. Panelists are Professor Anthony Kaldellis, Chair of the Department of Classics at Ohio State University, Ancient and Byzantine history scholar; and Professor Roderick Beaton, former Koraes Professor of Modern Greek and Byzan-tine History, Language and Literature at King’s College London, as well as author of “Greece: Biography of a Modern Nation.”

You can register here.