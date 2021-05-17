Residents’ group tries to block dog park in Athens suburb

A group of 19 residents of the Athens suburb of New Smyrni have resorted to the Council of State to demand the abolition of an amusement park for pet dogs built by local authorities in an open green space in Dexameni Square.

A unanimous decision of the Nea Smyrni municipal council stipulated that the space, with an area of 1,130 square meters, would be fenced and feature wooden and rubber structures for agility games (ascent, descent, balance, seesaw, slide) so that dogs can exercise and run freely.

The 19 residents report that the dog area which has already been in use since January next to a school complex violates urban planning legislation, as the use of a dog park is not provided for.

In January the residents had appealed to Attica local authorities but did not receive a response.