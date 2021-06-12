SOCIETY

WWF report warns of Med ‘tropicalization’

wwf-report-warns-of-med-tropicalization
[Giorgos Rigoutsos/WWF Hellas]

The Mediterranean is fast becoming a tropical sea, with temperatures rising 20% faster than the global average, a World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) report warns.

As a consequence, fish of the southern Mediterranean, such as the barracuda and the dusky grouper, are migrating north, 1,000 invasive species have entered through the Suez Canal and the Strait of Gibraltar, displacing local species, coral formations are being degraded and jellyfish abound, to the extent that fishermen often catch more jellyfish than fish, the report says.

Most worryingly, the warming threatens Posidonia oceanica seagrass meadows in the sea, which may capture up to 42% of the Mediterranean states’ carbon emissions.

The WWF is calling for a big expansion of protected sea areas.

The report was released on the occasion of World Environment Day last Saturday.

Environment Weather
READ MORE
in-busy-atlantic-hurricane-season-storm-names-to-be-all-greek
SOCIETY

In busy Atlantic hurricane season, storm names to be all Greek

Scientists from the Oceanography Institute of the Hellenic Center of Marine Research (HCMR) collect samples from Amvrakikos Gulf lagoons as part of efforts to reforest the seagrass meadows.
SOCIETY

The marine gardeners reforesting our seas

The public should be better informed about how to handle the detritus of self-testing, experts tell Kathimerini. [ANA-MPA]
SOCIETY

Covid protection hurts the environment

[ANA-MPA]
SOCIETY

Greece’s dolphins and whales in peril

[Agis Emmanouil/Facebook]
SOCIETY

Greek actor set to run from Greece to Glasgow for COP26

wildlife-ngo-calls-for-end-to-illegal-turtle-dove-hunting
SOCIETY

Wildlife NGO calls for end to illegal turtle dove hunting