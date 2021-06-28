cancer-patients-bemoan-lack-of-information-during-pandemic

A second nationwide survey of 512 cancer patients and those who recovered from the disease during the coronavirus pandemic has shown they consider the information they received from the state as incomplete.

More specifically, according to the survey conducted by the Hellenic Cancer Federation-ELLOK together with IQVIA, 52% responded negatively to the question of whether the state provided them with timely instructions and recommendations.

In the previous survey, negative responses to the same question amounted to 42%

Respondents are also judging the government more harshly now than last summer, with 42% saying its actions were ineffective, compared to only 10% last year.

Also, 45% consider government decisions to be moderately effective (compared to 27% last year) and 13% very effective (compared to 64%).

Moreover, eight out of 10 think that as cancer patients they should be prioritized for vaccination.