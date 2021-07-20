syntagma-square-makeover-set-for-august-start

The long-anticipated renovation of the lower part of Syntagma Square will begin in earnest at the beginning of August, after this week’s unanimous approval by the Athens City Council.

The project foresees the widening of the sidewalks near the start of the pedestrian Ermou Street and the creation of a new public space that will serve as an entrance point to the capital’s commercial and historical core. Approximately 1,000 square meters of space will be freed up for pedestrians.

The plan also stipulates the planting of 28 tall trees, visible pedestrian crossings, pergolas for shade as well as modern lighting systems. Interventions facilitating the disabled will also be included.

According to the Athens municipal authority, “the design takes into account the historical development of the square” and the esthetic and the functional changes are made bearing in the mind the square’s past and future.

A pilot project last year reduced the car lanes between the square and Ermou from six to four.