Iconic Lycabettus Hill makeover moving ahead

[A view of Lycabettus Hill after the makeover/Athens City Hall]

The first phase of a major makeover of the iconic Lycabettus Hill in central Athens finally got under way this month with anti-flood works on its southeast slope, near the upscale residential neighborhood of ​​Kolonaki, where the strongest floods have been recorded.

The plan to make the popular 44.2 hectares of urban forest in the heart of the capital more attractive and safer for visitors and local residents was prepared by the previous municipal administration under the coordination of architect Maria Kaltsa.

“After many years of indifference and abandonment, we are winning back the lost time with care and respect for the unique ecosystem of an urban forest that we are so fortunate to have,” Athens Mayor Costas Bakoyannis said.

The project has a budget of around 1.5 million euros and is expected to take around two years to complete.

