Private beaches on Athens’ southern coast help public beat the heat

[InTime News]

With the aim of offering citizens, young and old, respite and protection during the heatwave, free admission is being offered to the public on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at the organized beaches of Akti Vouliagmeni, Asteras Vouliagmeni and Akti A’ Voula on the capital’s southern coast.

The initiative belongs to the Public Real Estate Company (ETAD) and is being implemented in cooperation with its leasing companies on the coastal front of Attica, within the framework of their corporate social responsibility.

All the health protocols and measures of the National Public Health Organization (EODY) will be applied to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

