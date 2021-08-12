a-2-421km-run-for-the-climate

The latest wildfires of unprecedented intensity and volume have revealed the ugly face of climate change. In these challenging times for Greece and our planet, one man has decided to contribute in his own unique way. Actor, marathon-runner and activist, Agis Emmanouil has embarked on a 2,421km ultramarathon to help raise awareness for climate change and its devastating effects.

Starting Wednesday from Athens, Emmanouil’s finish line will be the UN Climate Conference in Glasgow on November 1. The most significant environmental conference since the historic Paris Conference will bring together the leaders of the nations that will decide on the future of the planet. In addition, thousands of institutions, organizations, and citizens from all around the world will be there as well, demanding a better future for all.

Starting his journey from Pnyx hill in central Athens, Emmanouil will pass through 60 cities, including cities in Italy, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

“The support of the whole world, wherever I pass through, will give life and strength to this initiative so it can have a global impact,” he said.

This article first appeared in Greece Is (www.greece-is.com), a Kathimerini publishing initiative.