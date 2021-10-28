SOCIETY

WWF documentary ‘Blue Future’ to premiere on Sunday

The world premiere this Sunday of “Blue Future,” a documentary by the World Wildlife Fund, will coincide with the start of the crucial United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26).

Amid the climate crisis, whose signs are also apparent in the Mediterranean, the documentary presents the stories of three young people with a love for the sea who decided to fight to save their world. 

The documentary provides a glimpse of the world through the eyes of a new generation, as well as the blue economy, and offers a shared vision for the future of the Mediterranean. 

The film will be available at 7 p.m. on Sunday on WWF Greece’s You Tube channel.

