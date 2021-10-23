Greek Consulate in US: Stamp honors US philhellene, tombstones restored 

The photo shows the restored tombstones on the left and their previous state on the right. [Greek Consulate in Boston]

The Consulate General of Greece in Boston worked with partners in Greece and the United States to pay tribute to American philhellenes from the city who participated in Greece’s fight for independence from the Ottoman Empire in the 19th century by issuing a special edition stamp and restoring the tombstones of prominent philhellenes.

The Hellenic Post Office designed a special series of stamps spotlighting the great philhellenes who participated in the struggle of the Greek revolutionaries. The company’s board accepted the Consulate’s proposal to include American physician Samuel Gridley Howe who, after graduating from Brown and Harvard Universities, came to Greece to fight alongside the rebellious Greeks.

In a second project, in collaboration with the Mount Auburn Cemetery authorities, the Consulate General oversaw the restoration of the memorials of Samuel Gridley Howe and other American philhellenes.

“The restoration work, which was not permitted during the winter, was completed in time before the end of 2021 and before the anniversary of Samuel Gridley Howe’s death this coming November, when his memory and his contribution to the effort of the Greek revolutionaries will be duly honored,” the Consulate said on a press release.