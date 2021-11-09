Greek eco activist runs to Glasgow, setting a ‘strong example’

A Greek ultramarathoner who ran from Athens to Glasgow to raise awareness for the environment during the climate summit at the Scottish city, has set a “strong example for the future generations,” Greece’s ambassador to London said on Monday.

“After having run 2,421 km from Athens to Glasgow, actor and activist Agis Emmanouil is ready to return back home! Congratulations for setting such a strong example for the future generations. Wishing you the best of luck during the upcoming marathon in Athens!,” Ambassador Ioannis Raptakis said in a tweet, attaching a photograph with 52-year-old Agis Emmanouil.

Emmanouil reached Glasgow Green on Friday after an 87-day race through six different countries that was carried out almost entirely on foot, apart from two ferries and a train ride.

Inspired to take his message to the COP26 summit after watching David Attenborough’s documentary “A Life on Our Planet” – in which the 93-year-old natural historian shares his concerns about humans’ devastating impact on Earth – Emmanouil started his journey at the Acropolis on August 11, staying in hotels and with friends and acquaintances along the way.

“I wanted to yell ‘Freedom’ when I arrived,” he was quoted by Scottish broadcaster STV as saying – a reference to the famous war cry of the protagonist in the epic film “Braveheart” – after he reached Glasgow and was crowned with a wreath by the Lord Provost of Glasgow, Philip Braat.