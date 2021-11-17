Art, design and fashion auction raising money for Greece

A group of respected artists, designers, galleries and fashion houses have donated original pieces to an auction aimed at raising funds to bolster the Greek economy and its entrepreneurial spirit.

Organized by The Hellenic Initiative, the auction will be held online from Saturday, November 20 to Saturday, December 4, just ahead of the THI’s annual gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Most of the items being sold are inspired by Greek themes or celebrate this year’s 200th anniversary of Greek independence.

The work being sold includes pieces by Robert McCabe, Stephen Antonakos, George Negroponte and Tod Papageorge (Danziger Gallery), jewelry by Lalaounis and Zolotas, Hermes’ 1821 anniversary scarf, a bag by Callista Crafts and much more.

Bidders can also vie for holiday packages, spirits and foods.

THI is a nonprofit founded in 2012 to mobilize the diaspora and the world’s philhellenes in support of a sustainable economic recovery for the Greek people.

Last year’s gala raised more than $1.6 million to this end, THI said.

This year’s gala will honor Johnson & Johnson Chairman and Chief Executive Alex Gorsky will be honored, while also featuring a performance by Sakis Rouvas.

For details about the auction and tickets for the gala, visit thehelleniciniative.org.