Reintegration program for dozens of homeless people

The Municipality of Athens is providing subsidized housing, training and work to a total of 56 homeless citizens under its Housing and Work for the Homeless program, which is funded by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs to the tune of 826,356 euros.

Even though Katerina Gagaki, the municipality’s deputy mayor of social solidarity and civil society, conceded that this is not enough people, she stressed that “it is very important to give support through the program to people who have been on the streets, but have a passion and desire to succeed.”

The program provides housing in apartments and rent coverage for 24 months, as well as up to two years’ worth of living and household expenditure, work and training subsidies, psychosocial support, job counseling and referrals to qualified and specialized services. After the first year of the program, their situation will be reviewed.