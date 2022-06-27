Conspiracy theories about forest fires rampant, study finds
Conspiracy theories concerning forest fires chime with a large part of society, according to a survey conducted for the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry.
The survey by diANEOsis and Metron Analysis showed that seven out of 10 people polled believe that the fires are the result of arson, based on some expediency, with more than half linking them to the development of wind turbines.
Respondents recognized the problem of climate change, but did not place it in the top 10 in Greece.
The survey, conducted in April on a sample of 2,000 people, demonstrated confusion on key environmental issues. For example, while the destruction of the natural environment topped global problems (17%), followed by wars (13.6%) and climate change (13%), the destruction of the natural environment in Greece was the ninth most popular response (2.5%) with climate change placing 11th (1.3%).