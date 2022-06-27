Conspiracy theories about forest fires rampant, study finds

A wildfire in the foothills of Mt Ambelos in the northern part of Samos in the eastern Aegean crept within half a kilometer of the island village of Vourliotes on Tuesday, prompting the evacuation of its approximately 300 inhabitants as a precaution. The blaze, the country’s first major wildfire in 2022, also threatened the Vronda Monastery, an imposing stone structure originally built in 1556. The monastery, which is currently uninhabited, was rebuilt after being destroyed in a wildfire in 2000. Around 50 firefighters were battling the fire on Tuesday evening, aided by three airplanes and one helicopter. Reinforcements were on their way from mainland Greece. [SAMOS24.GR]

Conspiracy theories concerning forest fires chime with a large part of society, according to a survey conducted for the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry.

The survey by diANEOsis and Metron Analysis showed that seven out of 10 people polled believe that the fires are the result of arson, based on some expediency, with more than half linking them to the development of wind turbines.

Respondents recognized the problem of climate change, but did not place it in the top 10 in Greece.

The survey, conducted in April on a sample of 2,000 people, demonstrated confusion on key environmental issues. For example, while the destruction of the natural environment topped global problems (17%), followed by wars (13.6%) and climate change (13%), the destruction of the natural environment in Greece was the ninth most popular response (2.5%) with climate change placing 11th (1.3%).